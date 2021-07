Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos participates in the unveiling of an Amazon environmental initiative entitled 'The Climate Pledge', in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019 (reissued 07 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Sir Richard Branson (C), the founder of Virgin Galactic, poses with a ceremonial bell and a spaceship model at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the first day of trading of Virgin Galactic Holdings shares in New York, New York, USA, on 28 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A file photo dated 27 September 2010 showing Virgin Group founder British Sir Richard Branson during the 'Dawn of the New Decade: Alternative Investment in Asia' forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAMSHAHRIN SHAMSUDIN

British businessman Richard Branson has announced that on July 11 he will board a Virgin Galactic flight to space, beating out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has scheduled his trip for the 20th.

If successful, Branson, rather than Bezos, will become the first billionaire to be part of a manned mission to space on a spacecraft that is partly self-funded.