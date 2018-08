File photograph showing a general overview of the border entry point between Brazil and Venezuela in Pacaraima, Brazil, Oct 22, 2016. EPA-EFE File/Marcelo Sayão

File photograph showing a general overview of the border entry point between Brazil and Venezuela in Pacaraima, Brazil, Jun 28, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil reopened its northern border with Venezuela on Tuesday after a federal judge annulled a ruling that barred immigrants from entering the country.

Border entry points were opened again at 10 am following a ruling by an appellate court revoking the measure adopted Sunday by federal judge Helder Girao Barreto.