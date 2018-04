1980 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Argentina's Adolfo Perez Esquivel, visits the Mare Museum inside Rio de Janeiro's Mare shantytown, on April 17, 2018, at a tribute for assassinated city councilor and LGBT activist Marielle Franco, who was shot to death on March 14. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The murder of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco was an "attack on Brazilian democracy," activists said Tuesday, demanding that authorities accelerate their investigation of the crime.

"We're waiting for justice to be done because the murder was an attack on Brazilian democracy," said Renata Souza, who was the chief of staff for Franco, who was with the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL).