Brazilian minister Augusto Heleno has confirmed that agents of the country's secret service were part of the delegation sent by President Jair Bolsonaro's government to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid in December.

Heleno, the Secretary of Institutional Security, confirmed the news on social media on Friday after the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) had admitted that its agents had been present at the 2019 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25). EFE-EPA