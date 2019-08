Photo provided by Brazil's government of the arrival of Chilean President Sebastián Piñera (right), at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Aug. 28, 2019, for a meeting with Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro. EPA-EFE/ Marcos Correa/Brazil's government

Photograph provided by Brazil's government of the arrival of Chilean President Sebastián Piñera (left) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, for a meeting on Aug. 28, 2019, with Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro. EPA-EFE/Marcos Correa/Brazil's government

Photo provided by Brazil's government of a meeting on Aug. 28, 2019, between Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (second from right) and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro (second from left) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Marcos Correa/Brazil's government

Brazil's president said Wednesday after a meeting with his Chilean counterpart that they are coordinating a gathering of regional leaders to discuss ways of tackling raging Amazon wildfires.

Jair Bolsonaro said during a brief press conference with Sebastian Piñera that the meeting will take place on Sept. 6 in the Colombian Amazon city of Leticia and will be attended by the presidents of all of the Amazon region countries except Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.