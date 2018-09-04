A giant poster reading 'Legacy of Ashes' and the cost values of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games, are displayed on the outside lawn of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, after a fire that consumed the place last night, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 September 2018. A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil heavily damaging the 200-year old museum in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian president, Michel Temer, contacted public and private financial entities in order to from an economic support network that can help in the reconstruction of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Protesters try enter the premises of the National Museum during a protest, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 September 2018. A group of protesters faced off with police at they tried to enter the premises of the National Museum, in Rio de Janeiro, during a protest in reaction to the fire that has ravaged the institution. A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil heavily damaging the 200-year old museum in Rio de Janeiro. It is unclear how much of the artifacts in the museum were saved. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A man shows a sign that reads 'Culture in mourning' in front of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 September 2018, after after fire destroyed the building on 02 September 2018. The National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, is the oldest in Brazil and housed some 20 million items, including the skeleton of 'the first American', stuffed animals, mummies and dozens of dinosaur bones. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A civil servants of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro cries in front of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 September 2018, after after fire destroyed the building on 02 September 2018. The National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, is the oldest in Brazil and housed some 20 million items, including the skeleton of 'the first American', stuffed animals, mummies and dozens of dinosaur bones. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Civil servants of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro cry in front of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 September 2018, after after fire destroyed the building on 02 September 2018. The National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, is the oldest in Brazil and housed some 20 million items, including the skeleton of 'the first American', stuffed animals, mummies and dozens of dinosaur bones. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The Government of Brazil announced Monday that it has begun the process of rebuilding the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro after Sunday's fire destroyed at least 90 percent of the 20 million artifacts that were housed in the country's largest cultural and historical institution.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Rossieli Soares and Culture Minister Sergio Sa Leitao at a press conference held in front of the museum, amid protests over the abandonment of the institution by the government. Officials also expressed fury over the lack of resources for the museum's maintenance a fact they had been criticizing for years.