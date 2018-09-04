The Government of Brazil announced Monday that it has begun the process of rebuilding the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro after Sunday's fire destroyed at least 90 percent of the 20 million artifacts that were housed in the country's largest cultural and historical institution.
The announcement was made by Education Minister Rossieli Soares and Culture Minister Sergio Sa Leitao at a press conference held in front of the museum, amid protests over the abandonment of the institution by the government. Officials also expressed fury over the lack of resources for the museum's maintenance a fact they had been criticizing for years.