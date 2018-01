The lawyer of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Cristiano Zanin Martins, arrives at the Brazilian court of second instance in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Granata

Cristiano Zanin Martins, a lawyer for former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presents his arguments at the Brazilian second instance court in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Sylvio Sirangelo/TRF4

Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) greets supporters at the ABC Metalworkers' Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks as he meets supporters at the ABC Metalworkers' Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

An appeals court in this southern city heard arguments Wednesday from the defense team of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is appealing his conviction last year for corruption and money laundering.

"What we had was a trial (in first instance) that's null and void that produced a sentence that's null and void and a trial in which guilt was not proven," one of Lula's defense attorneys, Cristiano Zanin Martins, said at Brazil's fourth Federal Regional Court (TRF4).