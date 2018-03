Taxi drivers clash with military police during a protest against Uber, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO SAYAO

A taxi passes by in the rain along a street during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Brazil's lower house of Congress on late Wednesday approved a law to regulate ride-hailing applications such as Uber, Cabify and 99, allowing local governments to institute rules for these services within the regulations of the National Traffic Code.

The bill, now awaiting presidential approval, was passed after nearly two years of debate in the Congress, and aims to regulate cab-hailing services operating in the country.