A member of the National Public Security Force (FNSP), made up of military police and civil police from different Brazilian states, asks a trucker taking part in a June 2018 road-blocking protest to move his vehicle. EPA-EFE/File

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration on Friday authorized an elite police force to patrol federal highways in Rio de Janeiro, a southeastern state whose capital will host Carnival festivities over the next several days.

Justice Minister Sergio Moro's decision, published Friday in the Official Gazette, will deploy members of the National Public Security Force (FNSP) on those highways for an initial period of 15 days.