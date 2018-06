File photograph showing several trucks lined up along Regis Bittencourt roadway a few miles from Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazil's vehicle production fell 15.3 percent last month, a drop that the ANFAVEA automakers association attributed in part to the truckers' strike that nearly paralyzed Brazil for 11 days.

ANFAVEA president Antonio Megale told reporters at a press conference that the truckers' strike - the main demand of which was for a reduction in fuel prices - cost Brazil the production of between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles.