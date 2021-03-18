Brazil, the current world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is banking on increasing its vaccination campaign to control the spread of the virus in the second quarter of this year after having achieved more stable vaccine production, the incoming and outgoing health ministers both said on Wednesday.
A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccination at a drive-thru inoculation center in Brasilia, Brazil. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves/File
A young woman undergoes a PCR exam to detect Covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda/File