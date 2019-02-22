Cuba's recent decision to pull out of a program that supplies doctors to poor and remote areas of Brazil has provided a chance for some Brazilians who studied medicine in foreign countries to work in their homeland.

In November, the Cuban government withdrew 8,332 doctors who had been working in Brazil as part of the "Mais Medicos" (More Doctors) program, making that decision after newly elected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro questioned those physicians' qualifications and demanded changes to their contracts.