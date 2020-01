Architecture firm Estudio 41 provided this photo of Brazil's Comandante Ferraz Antarctic Station, rebuilt after a fire destroyed the original base in 2012. EFE-EPA/Rafael Almeida/Estudio 41

Brazil reopens its Antarctic base: science and design in the continent

Eight years after the original base was destroyed in a fire that left two people dead, Brazil is poised to open a new Antarctic outpost that brings the latest in green architecture to one of the world's harshest environments.

The new complex, set to be officially inaugurated next Tuesday, is the "finest research structure on the Antarctic peninsula," Brazilian navy Rear Adm. Sergio Gago Guida told Efe.