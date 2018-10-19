The candidate of the center-left Workers' Party (PT) in Brazil's Oct. 28 presidential runoff, Fernando Haddad, participates in a campaign event at the Engineering Club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

The candidate of the center-left Workers' Party (PT) in Brazil's Oct. 28 presidential runoff, Fernando Haddad, participates in a campaign event at the Engineering Club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Fernando Haddad, candidate of the center-left Workers' Party (PT) in Brazil's presidential runoff, on Friday said authorities were taking no legal action in response to serious electoral-fraud allegations leveled against right-wing rival Jair Bolsonaro.

"To my surprise, the Superior Electoral Court, which had threatened to annul the elections if they were marred by the spread of fake news on social media, is now remaining completely silent," Haddad said during a meeting with engineers in Rio de Janeiro.