Fernando Haddad, candidate of the center-left Workers' Party (PT) in Brazil's presidential runoff, on Friday said authorities were taking no legal action in response to serious electoral-fraud allegations leveled against right-wing rival Jair Bolsonaro.
"To my surprise, the Superior Electoral Court, which had threatened to annul the elections if they were marred by the spread of fake news on social media, is now remaining completely silent," Haddad said during a meeting with engineers in Rio de Janeiro.