A Bombardier Learjet 35A airplane taxies on the runway on Sept. 7, 2018, before transporting rightist candidate Jair Bolsonaro to Sao Paulo from Juiz de Fora, Brazil, where he was stabbed during an election event the day before. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Supporters of Brazilian rightist presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro gather outside Sao Paulo's prestigious Albert Einstein Hospital to show their support on Sept. 7, 2018. Bolsonaro was stabbed at a campaign event the day before in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, and later transferred to Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Rightist presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, the leader in voter preference ahead of Brazil's October general election, said a day after being stabbed at a campaign event that he was aware that such an attack was possible.

"I'd prepared myself for a moment like this because you run risks," he said in a video message recorded Friday morning from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo.