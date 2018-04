Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (l) and his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer (r) deliver a joint press conference at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (l) arrives for a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer (r) at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (l) arrives for a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer (r) at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil and Chile have decided to negotiate a new pact that eliminates all trade barriers, Brazilian President Michel Temer said after meeting here Friday with Chilean counterpart Sebastian Piñera.

"Today we welcomed Piñera's proposal to negotiate a new, more ambitious free trade agreement," Temer said following the talks. "It's not (just) about eliminating tariff barriers. We want to go beyond that and break down all regulatory barriers."