Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes (r) welcomes his Colombian counterpart Maria Angela Holguin for a bilateral meeting in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil and Colombia will reinforce their already close cross-border cooperation and information exchange to better help Venezuelans fleeing their country's crisis, officials said here Wednesday.

The announcement emerged from a high-level bilateral meeting in Brasilia.