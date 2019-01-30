A man holds a banner reading 'Free Lula', as around 50 people gathered for a demonstration in support of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Paris, France, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A court in Brazil early on Wednesday upheld the Federal Police's decision to reject a petition by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be able to leave prison to attend the funeral of his elder brother.

Lula's lawyers filed a petition in a court in the southern city of Curitiba to allow Lula to travel to Sao Bernardo do Campo district of Sao Paulo to attend the last rites of his brother Genival Inacio da Silva, popularly known as Vava, who died on Tuesday at the age of 79 due to a rare cancer.