File photo showing Brazilian former President Dilma Rousseff speak during the conference 'Brazil: a democracy under threat', in Madrid, Spain, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) confirmed Thursday that former President Dilma Rousseff has the right to vie for a Senate seat in the Oct. 7 elections.

The TSE confirmed, with the unanimous vote of its seven members, the decision announced last month by the Electoral Tribunal of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais to allow Rousseff to run in the face of a dozen legal challenges.