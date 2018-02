Brazilian troops patrol Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 17, 2018, after a military intervention in the area was ordered the day before to quell the growing violence by President Michel Temer, who on Saturday announced that a Public Security Ministry wil be created in the coming weeks to quell the growing wave of violence around the country. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian President Michel Temer (r.) is seen on Feb. 17, 2018 with Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao (l.) in Rio, where he announced that a Public Security Ministry wil be created in the coming weeks to quell the growing wave of violence around the country. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian President Michel Temer (c.) is seen on Feb. 17, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, where he announced that a Public Security Ministry wil be created in the coming weeks to quell the growing wave of violence around the country. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The president of Brazil announced Saturday that a Public Security Ministry wil be created in the coming weeks, after ordering Friday an unprecedented military intervention in Rio de Janeiro to quell the growing wave of violence in that state.

President Michel Temer met Saturday in Rio with several authorities including state Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao and Rio's new chief of security, Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto, in order to define certain details of the intervention announced Friday.