Some 300 federal troops began deploying on Saturday in the Brazilian state of Ceara, which this past week has been ravaged by a wave of vandalism that may be orchestrated by gang leaders operating from within the country's prisons.

The deployment of troops from the National Public Security Force in the northeastern region was authorized by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro after dozens of firebomb attacks and other incidents of arson that local authorities fear may be coming in response to measures to tighten regulations in the prisons.