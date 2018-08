The foreign ministers of Brazil, Aloysio Nunes (R), and Ecuador, Jose Valencia, deliver a joint press conference at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The foreign ministers of Brazil, Aloysio Nunes, and Ecuador, Jose Valencia, expressed their "concern" Friday regarding Venezuela and Nicaragua, urging that the crises in the two countries be resolved respecting human rights.

"We are concerned about the wave of Venezuelan refugees" and about "generalized repression" in Nicaragua, Nunes said in a joint statement with Valencia, who held a bilateral meeting in Brasilia.