Fernando Haddad (C), imprisoned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's running mate in the October presidential election, delivers statements to the press after a meeting with Lula in his cell in Curitiba, Brazil, on 03 September 2018. EFE-EPA/HEDESON ALVES

Several people wave flags of the Workers' Party (PT) in front of the Superintendence of the Federal Police where former Brazilian President Lula da Silva is imprisoned, in Curitiba, Brazil, 03 September 2018. EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Brazil's Superior Election Court (TSE) on Monday prohibited advertisements by his Workers Party (PT) presenting imprisoned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its presidential candidate, given that he has been banned from running.

The TSE decision was handed down regarding a radio ad that aired on the weekend which began by saying "President Lula's campaign starts now," although the election court had annulled his registration on Saturday morning due to the fact that an appeals court had denied his appeal on the corruption conviction for which he is currently serving more than 12 years behind bars.