Brazil's Superior Election Court (TSE) on Monday prohibited advertisements by his Workers Party (PT) presenting imprisoned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its presidential candidate, given that he has been banned from running.
The TSE decision was handed down regarding a radio ad that aired on the weekend which began by saying "President Lula's campaign starts now," although the election court had annulled his registration on Saturday morning due to the fact that an appeals court had denied his appeal on the corruption conviction for which he is currently serving more than 12 years behind bars.