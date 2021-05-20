Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles spoke to reporters on 19 May 2021 after participating in the event "Road to the Sustainable Development of Brazil's Solid Waste Industry" in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil's Federal Police launched an operation on 19 May 2021 to determine whether Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and other authorities facilitated illegal timber exports to Europe and the United States. EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles talks to reporters on 19 May 2021 after leaving the event "Road to the Sustainable Development of Brazil's Solid Waste Industry" in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil's Federal Police launched an operation on 19 May 2021 to determine whether Salles and other authorities facilitated illegal timber exports to Europe and the United States. EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's Federal Police launched an operation Wednesday to determine whether Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and other authorities facilitated illegal timber exports to Europe and the United States.

"The (alleged) participation of public officials and business leaders in the timber sector is being investigated over timber export process irregularities," the Federal Police said of its Operation Akuanduba in this capital, the southeastern state of Sao Paulo and the northwestern states of Para and Amazonas.