Nurses accommodate the body of a deceased in a makeshift morgue in the Centenario hospital church, in São Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 23 March 2021 (Issued 24 March 2021). EPA-EFE/Daniel Marenco

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro wears a face mask as he participates in the announcement of CAIXA's new measures to support Santas Casas and Hospitales Filantropicos, at the Palacio do Planalto in the city of Brasilia, Brazil, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The chest of a patient who in turn is intubated in the Centenario hospital, in São Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 23 March 2021 (Issued 24 March 2021). EPA-EFE/Daniel Marenco

Brazil recorded more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily record, as pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro grows to solve the health crisis.

The number of cases already exceeds 12.3 million, with 100,158 new infections registered in the last day alone, according to the Ministry of Health. EFE-EPA