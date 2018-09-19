Detail of the preparations for the presidential elections, in Brasilia, Brazil, 19 September 2018. The Electoral Justice sealed Wednesday the 680 electronic urns that will be sent to those who vote abroad. EPA- EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian election officials on Wednesday displayed the 680 sealed electronic voting machines that will be sent abroad for use by expatriate voters in next month's ballot, hoping to dispel doubts about the devices' reliability.

Rightist Jair Bolsonaro, the frontrunner in the polls ahead of the Oct. 7 election with 28 percent support, has questioned the machines' security, arguing that without paper ballots there is a high probability of fraud "because some software can be used to alter the results on the voting machines."