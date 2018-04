Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks after Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles joined President Temer's MDB party, as a first step before preparing for a possible presidential bid in the Oct. 7 elections, in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles speaks after joining President Michel Temer's MDB party, as a first step before preparing for a possible presidential bid in the Oct. 7 elections, in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazilian Minister of Finance Henrique Meirelles joined President Michel Temer's MDB party Tuesday, as a first step before preparing for a possible presidential bid in the Oct. 7 elections.

After joining the Brazilian Democratic Movement party, Meirelles is expected to step down from his Cabinet post, as public officials are not allowed to run for president unless they resign six months before the elections.