Venezuela's National Assembly speaker and interim president, Juan Guiado (l.), and Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez (r.), during an uprising in Caracas on April 30, 2019, a development that the governments of Germany and Brazil, both in favor of Guaido, were following closely. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's National Assembly speaker and interim president, Juan Guaido (c.), accompanied by Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez (r.), speaks to his followers during an uprising in Caracas on April 30, 2019, a development that the governments of Germany and Brazil, both in favor of Guaido, were following closely. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

The foreign ministers of Germany, Heiko Maas (l.) and of Brazil, Ernesto Araujo (r.) meet in Brasilia on April 30, 2019, where they announce that their respective governments are following the crisis in Venezuela very closely and hope for a peaceful outcome. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

The foreign ministers of Brazil and Germany said here Tuesday that their respective governments are following the crisis in Venezuela very closely and hope for a peaceful outcome.

Germany's Heiko Maas kicked off this Tuesday in Brasilia a tour of Latin America that will include visits to Colombia and Mexico. Meanwhile in Venezuela, the self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, was calling on his fellow citizens to overthrow the Nicolas Maduro government.