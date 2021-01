Brazilian army soldiers at an airbase in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 18 January 2021 load a truck with doses of the CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, ahead of their aerial distribution via a Brazilian air force plane. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

An 18 January 2021 photo of a truck being used for regional distribution in Sao Paulo state of Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello (center) participates on 18 January 2021 in a launch ceremony for the distribution of the CoronaVac, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, at a Health Ministry distribution center in Guarulhos, Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Ministry gives in to pressure from governors and Brazil anticipates vaccines

Brazil's Health Ministry has ceded to pressure from governors and moved up the start date for its nationwide vaccine rollout by two days to Monday.

The head of that portfolio, Eduardo Pazuello, made the announcement in the southeastern city of Guarulhos during the launch ceremony for the distribution of 6 million doses of the CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.