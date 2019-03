The chairman of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), Juliano Medeiros, is interviewed by EFE in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The chairman of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), Juliano Medeiros, is interviewed by EFE in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The chairman of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), Juliano Medeiros, is interviewed by EFE in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A leftist opposition party says Brazil is barreling toward an institutional crisis due to President Jair Bolsonaro's lack of a coherent governing program.

In an interview with EFE, the 35-year-old chairman of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), Juliano Medeiros, said the first three months of Bolsonaro's presidency have been worse than he and other party members had imagined.