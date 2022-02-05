In recent months, Brazil has been hit by the worst drought in over ninety years to severe rainstorms that have caused nearly 100 deaths and 150,000 evacuations.
Brazil hit by extreme weather conditions causing deaths, evacuations
Firefighters and volunteers work in the area of a landslide caused by heavy rains, this January 31, 2022, in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood of the city of Franco da Rocha, in the state of Sao Paulo (Brazil). EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
