Mourners hold up a sign reading "Who ordered Dom and Bruno killed?" during the funeral services for murdered British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous guide Bruno Araujo Pereira in Niteroi, Brazil, on June 26, 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Federal Police said Friday that they are holding a man suspected of having ordered the killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous guide Bruno Araujo Pereira.

The individual, known by the nickname "Colombia," showed up at the police station in Tabatinga after learning through the media that he was suspected of being behind the double-murder.