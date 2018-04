Brazilian police stand guard on Monday, April 16, outside a beachfront residence in Guaruja that was at the center of the corruption case against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) carried out here Monday a brief occupation of the seaside residence at the heart of a corruption case that has seen former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sentenced to 12 years in prison.

"If it belongs to Lula, it's ours. If not, why did they arrest him?," read a poster displayed by the 30 or so occupiers on a balcony of the triplex in Guaruja, a resort town near Sao Paulo.