A couple that will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in a week - 75-year-old Walter Candido (patient) and wife Marlene Amaral (a 73-year-old visitor) - share an embrace and a kiss on 24 November 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a special plastic sheet with arm holes that is being used at a hospital in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Dr. Anelisa Maciel Martins (left) and a nurse, Ingrid Hellen (right), embrace one another on 24 November 2020 on either side of a plastic sheet with arm holes, which is being used during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a "hug hour" initiative at a hospital in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

At a time of reduced physical contact due to the pandemic, a hospital outside the Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro with no Covid-19 patients has launched a "hug hour" initiative to safely allow patients and family members to show their mutual affection.

On scheduled turns, patients, visiting family members and even employees at Placi hospital in this Rio suburb can share a cathartic embrace and leave aside some of the loneliness brought about by their mandatory, coronavirus-triggered isolation.