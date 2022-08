Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather in São Paulo on 20 August 2022 for a campaign rally. EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather in São Paulo on 20 August 2022 for a campaign rally. EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), who is seeking to return to power, and running mate Geraldo Alckmin rally with supporters in São Paulo on 20 August 2022. EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Former two-term President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that the Brazilian people are "tired" of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and will oust him in the Oct. 2 election.

"Prepare yourself Bolsonaro. Don't be afraid of Lula, because it will be the people who are going to remove you from the presidency," the candidate of the center-left Workers Party told thousands of supporters in Sao Paulo.