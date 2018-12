Photo taken in 2017 of Italian former guerrilla Cesare Battisti, who was convicted in his homeland of murder and has been living in Brazil since 2004, is being tracked down by Brazilian authorities who consider him a fugitive from justice; his whereabouts are still unknown. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr/File

Brazilian authorities said Friday that they are trying to track down an Italian former guerrilla convicted in his homeland of murder who has been living in Brazil since 2004.

Cesare Battisti's whereabouts are unknown and he is considered a fugitive from justice.