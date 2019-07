Brazilian police agents enter Urso Branco Prison in Porto Velho, in Rondonia, Friday, 23 April 2004, after a bloody mutiny that ended Thursday, 22 April. EPA/DIDA SAMPAIO BRAZIL OUT

At least 52 prisoners were killed, with 16 of that number decapitated, on Monday during a clash between rival factions in a prison in northern Brazil.

The superintendent of the Pará Penitentiary System (Susipe) told Efe that at least 52 inmates at the Altamira Regional Recovery Center were killed, 16 of whom were beheaded.