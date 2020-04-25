A former federal judge who gained international recognition by spearheading a sprawling anti-graft campaign resigned Friday as Brazil's justice minister, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political meddling for dismissing the country's top police official earlier in the day.
The departure of Sergio Moro, viewed by many conservatives in Brazil as a heroic defender of justice, represents a harsh political blow for the rightist head of state and also provoked financial turmoil in the South American country.