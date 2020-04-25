A file photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Justice Minister Sergio Moro. Moro stepped down on 24 April 2020 after Bolsonaro fired the head of the Federal Police, Mauricio Valeixo. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves.

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation on 24 April 2020 at a press conference in Brasilia, Brazil. Moro, who stepped down after the dismissal earlier that day of Federal Police chief Mauricio Valeixo, accused rightist President Jair Bolsonaro of meddling with law enformcement. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

A former federal judge who gained international recognition by spearheading a sprawling anti-graft campaign resigned Friday as Brazil's justice minister, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political meddling for dismissing the country's top police official earlier in the day.

The departure of Sergio Moro, viewed by many conservatives in Brazil as a heroic defender of justice, represents a harsh political blow for the rightist head of state and also provoked financial turmoil in the South American country.