Marcela Temer, Brazil's first lady, christens the newly launched submarine Riachuelo at the Itaguai Naval Complex near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

A view of the newly launched submarine Riachuelo at the Itaguai Naval Complex near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks during a ceremony in which the submarine Riachuelo was launched at the Itaguai Naval Complex near Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazil on Friday launched the first of five navy attack submarines to be built in the South American country under a military cooperation agreement with France.

The submarine, which was assembled at the Itaguai Naval Complex near Rio de Janeiro, is the first ever to be built in the South American country.