Fernando Haddad, Brazilian presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT), speaks during a meeting with international media in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Fernando Haddad, Brazilian presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT), speaks during a meeting with international media in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Fernando Haddad, Brazilian presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT), speaks during a meeting with international media in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Fernando Haddad, Brazilian presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT), speaks during a meeting with international media in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Workers Party (PT) candidate Fernando Haddad, who will contend in the Oct. 28 presidential runoff against rightist Jair Bolsonaro, has received the support of nearly the entire Brazilian left ahead of the vote.

Bolsonaro received 46 percent of the vote on Sunday's first round of the presidential election, while Haddad received 29 percent.