The Vice President of Brazil, reserve Gen. Hamilton Mourao, acts as interim Head of State during the opening of the new edition of the LAAD defense fair, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2, 2019. The Brazilian Government expects that the growth of the defense industry contributes to the economic recovery of the country. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

A man tries a gun during the opening of the new edition of the Latin America Aero and Defense (LAAD) fair, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2, 2019. The Brazilian Government expects that the growth of the defense industry contributes to the economic recovery of the country. EPA-EFE /Antonio Lacerda

Three men look at the exposed weapons under a sign that reads 'Self-defense is your right' during the opening of the new edition of the Latin America Aero and Defense (LAAD) fair, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2 2019. The Brazilian government expects that the growth of the defense industry contributes to the economic recovery of the country. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The government hopes that President Jair Bolsonaro's push for the modernization and re-equipping of the armed forces will bolster the defense industry and help Brazil's economy recover.

The new policy was announced by the vice president, reserve army Gen. Hamilton Mourao, as well as by the defense minister, Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva, during the opening ceremony of the new edition of LAAD Defense & Security, the biggest defense industry expo in Latin America, being held in Rio de Janeiro.