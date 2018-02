(FILE) Members of the Armed Forces patrol for the first day the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

(FILE) Brazilian President Michel Temer (R) announces next to the governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Luiz Fernando Pezao (L), the creation of a Public Security Ministry, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

(FILE) A cyclist gives the thumbs up as members of the Armed Forces patrol for the first day the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil's Chamber of Deputies approved early Tuesday a government decree that puts the army in charge of the security of Rio de Janeiro until the end of 2018.

The measure was approved, after a debate lasting over seven hours, with 340 votes in favor, 72 against and one abstention.