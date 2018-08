Renato Sergio de Lima, president of the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, gives a presentation on the rise in homicides in Brazil, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil registered a record 63,880 homicides in 2017, or an average of 7.2 murders per hour, the independent Brazilian Forum on Public Safety said here Thursday.

According to the Forum, which bases its findings on official statistics, the number of homicides increased nearly 3 percent compared to 2016, when 61,597 violent deaths took place.