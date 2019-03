Brazilian journalist Eduardo Reina speak with EFE in an interview on March 29, 2019, in Sao Paulo, to discuss his new book on the kidnapping of children by the country's military 1964-1985 dictatorship. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian journalist Eduardo Reina speak with EFE in an interview on March 29, 2019, in Sao Paulo, to discuss his new book on the kidnapping of children by the country's military 1964-1985 dictatorship. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

At least 19 children and teenagers were kidnapped during the 1964-1985 Brazilian military dictatorship, a "secret" buried for decades but which journalist Eduardo Reina is now revealing by naming names in his book "Captivity without end."

In contrast to other Latin American countries, like Argentina, the kidnapping of kids during Brazil's military government has been "forgotten" to date in Brazil's history because the matter was never investigated, Reina told EFE in an interview.