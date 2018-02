The President of Brazil Michel Temer speaks in Brasilia during the signing of an executive order giving the military control of law enforcement and public safety in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The president of Brazil, Michel Temer (C), signs an executive order giving the military control of law enforcement and public safety in the state of Rio de Janeiro, accompained by the president of the Lower House, Rodrigo Maia (L), and the governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Luiz Fernando Pezao (R), Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer signed on Friday an executive order giving the military control of law enforcement and public safety in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the scene of rising violence in recent months.

"You know that organized crime virtually took control of the state of Rio de Janeiro," Temer said during the signing ceremony at Planalto palace.