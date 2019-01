A view of the disaster caused by the rupture on Jan. 25, 2019, of a tailings dam at a mine owned by Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer. The mine is located in Brumadinho, a municipality in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

A helicopter looks for survivors after the rupture of a tailings dam on Jan. 25, 2019, at a mine owned by Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer. The mine is located in Brumadinho, a municipality of the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Seven people died Friday after a tailings dam burst at a mine in southeastern Brazil owned by Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, the Minas Gerais state government said.

Besides the seven bodies recovered, first responders took nine injured survivors to hospitals, while some 100 people initially listed as missing were found safe and sound, according to a statement.