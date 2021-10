Fishermen and environmental activists protest the Brazilian government's auction of oil rights in Rio de Janeiro on 7 October 2021. EFE/Andre Coelho

Only five of the 92 offshore blocs on offer here Thursday in Brazil's first auction of oil rights since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic attracted bids, generating just 37.1 million reais ($7 million) in revenue for the treasury.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC acquired four blocs outright and a 70 percent stake in a fifth in partnership with Colombia's Ecopetrol SA.