Brazil raised 70 billion reais (around $17.5 billion) in an oil auction on Wednesday, in which it only managed to sell two of four blocks on offer, both to a consortium led by Petrobras and including China’s CNODC and CNOOC.

In the largest oil auction conducted in the history of Brazil, the South American country did not earn the 106.5 billion reais ($ 26.6 billion) that the government predicted, with no bidders for two of the blocks, Atapú and Sepia.