Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) applauds on 16 December 2020 during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia in which his administration unveiled its future, multi-phase plan to vaccinate the population against Covid-19. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) speaks on 16 December 2020 during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia in which his administration unveiled its future, multi-phase plan to vaccinate the population against Covid-19. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) participates on 16 December 2020 in an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia in which his administration unveiled its future, multi-phase plan to vaccinate the population against Covid-19. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's government on Wednesday outlined its future five-phase plan to vaccinate its entire population of 210 million people against Covid-19, although it did not indicate when the process will begin.

A fixed date for the start of the first inoculation stage cannot be established until federal health regulator Anvisa approves and registers a vaccine, according to the federal Health Ministry, which said that authorization could be granted by February.