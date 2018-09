Photograph showing Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni at the seat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Photograph showing Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes (r) and Paraguayan counterpart Luis Alberto Castiglioni (l), at the seat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni and Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes reaffirmed here Tuesday the plan to build two new cross-border bridges.

"It has already been 53 years since the construction of the Friendship Bridge," Castiglioni said alongside Nunes. "We will build two more bridges within five years."